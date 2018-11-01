Although I am a 79-year-old Anglican priest, I am a Jew by birth, ritual and DNA.
Where was President Donald Trump when I was beaten up as a 9-year-old for being Jewish?
Where was President Trump when I was 12 years old and hit in the head with a rock thrown by a seminarian and called an anti-Semitic slur?
Where was President Trump in 1977 when a bishop of the Episcopal Church told me that, as a Jew, I didn’t belong in the church because Jesus came for the Gentiles, and I belonged in a synagogue?
Where was President Trump during the years I spent in the Army as a chaplain and found a greeting and accepting world because the chaplaincy dealt with all faiths, and each chaplain was charged to minister to all soldiers?
I have no silent place in my heart believing that President Trump is to blame for all the mass killings. I know the source of all this hate that perpetuates this discord around the world.
I considered a question that a prior writer asked, and the one to blame for all of this is the devil. For me, God is the only solution to this problem of hate. This comes through his son, Jesus.
Ronald S. Gauss, Ph.D.
The Anglican Church
of Nigeria/Anglican Church of North America
