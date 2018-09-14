The Sept. 2 editorial on Johns Island fails to mention that the northern pitchfork is laden with extras to benefit the adjacent development, including an expensive roundabout at the development entrance and parallel parking spaces for a future development.
It also provides traffic lights at both entrances, including one to a planned apartment development in wetlands across River Road. The benefits to developers are obvious. The benefit to the public is a predicted three minutes saved from the bridge to upper River Road.
If the southern pitchfork is constructed, that would require two additional traffic lights, creating a total of four new intersections that would slow traffic on River Road and Maybank Highway. The southern pitchfork isn’t likely in the near future because there is no development to benefit.
The recent addition of a third lane to Maybank Highway between the bridge and River Road saved the beautiful canopied entrance to Johns Island and has provided significant relief to afternoon traffic onto Johns Island. Adding a reversible feature to the center lane might ease the morning traffic off the island, thereby diminishing the need for the pitchforks.
I am not against developers having beautiful roundabouts and parking places, but it is not the responsibility of the county or the city to pay for them with tax money and money granted for the improvement of Maybank Highway.
That money could have been used to install signals for a reversible lane on Maybank Highway. This would be much less expensive and more effective in keeping traffic moving smoothly without having four or five new traffic lights under the pitchfork plan.
Joyce Newman
Sunny Brook Drive
Johns Island