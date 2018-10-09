Brian Hicks’ Oct. 7 column made me nostalgic for the Harry Truman days. Bipartisanship? Nominating someone to a Supreme Court from the opposite party? It sounds like balm for the soul and a pipe dream in today’s Us vs. Them society.
When I was a little girl, my parents fought frequently and childishly. I am reminded of that time when I thought there was no adult in the house and it scared me. When our leaders fight viciously, we don’t feel safe.
There is no clear vision for the country other than trying to embarrass and denounce the opposite party. It is boring and painful to hear the blame game. What happened to hope and plans for a better future?
Many in the country are depressed and disillusioned or angry. Many don’t recognize our country as our United States of America. It feels more like we’re headed for another civil war. Our leaders are divisive, pitting one against the other.
Mr. Hicks’ article illustrates this tribalism very well. We must stop hating one another. The wise old adage, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” has been forgotten. Let us aim to reestablish that aim and to reclaim the country.
Elaine Tanay
Summerville