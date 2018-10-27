President Harry Truman said “the buck stops here.” Apparently President Donald Trump doesn’t understand those simple words.
The recent spate of pipe-bomb mailings, which included additional suspicious packages being sent to actor Robert DeNiro and former Vice President Joe Biden, clearly have resulted from ceaseless virulent attacks by President Trump on CNN and a host of Democratic Party officials, past and present.
Of course, Republicans see no connection between the two. They attribute the mailings to a “crazy person” rather than acknowledging that the president has specifically and publicly extolled body-slamming a reporter, punching protesters, called the media “the enemy of the people” and advocated “locking up” people who have committed no crime.
The president has set the tone of hatred and intolerance in this country. Now the chickens have come home to roost.
Steven Morris
Oconee Loop
Mount Pleasant