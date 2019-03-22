Some recent letters concerning two Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashes seem to blame Boeing, exclusively.
One might consider that in the United States, the minimum FAA requirements for an Airline Transport Pilot rating, required for acting as a flight crew member in scheduled airline operations, is 1,500 hours. This includes 500 hours of cross-country flight time, 100 hours of night flight time and 75 hours of instrument operation time (simulated or actual).
An article about the Ethiopia crash, in this paper, stated the co-pilot had 200 hours.
I submit that there may be a lack of pilot training, knowledge and flying experience in airlines of other countries.
