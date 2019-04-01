As one gets older, you realize that everything old is new again, the more things change the more they stay the same, and history repeats itself. Those maxims are relevant for me regarding The Post and Courier’s special report on sheriffs and their power.
I authored the 1990 consolidation report “Governance in Charleston County: Recommendations for Change.”
A primary finding was that County Council should look at consolidating the county police and the sheriff’s department.
At the time, Charleston County had its own police department with patrol responsibilities, and the sheriff’s department primarily ran the jail, collected delinquent taxes and provided support to state courts. Following the report, The Evening Post’s lead editorial highlighted the recommendation and suggested the council give serious thought to the issue.
In November 1990, a referendum question was placed on the Charleston County ballot as to whether “the Charleston County Police Force Should be Abolished, and the Duties and Powers thereof Devolved upon the Charleston County Sheriff.” Before the election, I was contracted by The News and Courier (prior to merger with The Evening Post) to further analyze the issue.
The report noted that if the referendum question were approved, it would be very difficult to later limit or remove the powers of the sheriff, who is a constitutional officer under South Carolina law. The report said, “Voters should carefully consider if they want their chief criminal law enforcement officer to be politically elected.
“Under such a process, the possibility for some future sheriff to use the police force to further his political ends does exist.”
The report concluded that Charleston County was fortunate to have a sheriff with the qualifications of the current officeholder, but that change should not be based on who holds the office.
While it’s obvious the measure passed, it may not be obvious to all that the same man who was sheriff then is sheriff now, almost 30 years later. Back to the maxim about the more things change. ...
And, ironically, in the March 24 Post and Courier there was a letter to the editor that stated: “County Council should have the authority to hire a qualified professional chief of county police who would answer to the council in the same way the heads of other county agencies answer to the council.”
In 1990, the problem that was defined for voters was the inefficiency in police and council operations that occurred as a result of County Council’s involvement with police management. As a result of this look into the history of a current issue, I can now say that with age comes perspective.
Katherine Duffy, Ph.D.
Clearview Drive
Charleston