I am an Uber driver and work nights. Upper King Street on Fridays and Saturdays is so crazy, I call it the zoo. Some passengers call it a carnival.
From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. when the bars close it is nonstop traffic where drinkers walk out in front of cars without looking. Plus bikes and skateboards cut in and out of traffic. I’m amazed that no one has been hurt or killed.
For safety reasons, I suggest that Upper King Street between Radcliffe and Cannon streets become a pedestrian street between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Paul Krechman
Jasimine Court
Summerville