Regarding an article in the Jan. 26 Post and Courier, “South Carolina is the deadliest state for pedestrians,” Abigail Darlington missed a critical point — the pedestrians themselves.
My wife and I live in Mount Pleasant and find ourselves with medical issues and doctor appointments in the early morning hours at MUSC. It is common for medical students, college students and others to cross streets outside of crosswalks, step off curbs in anticipation of the light changing and wear dark clothing.
I have become extra cautious en route to MUSC when it is dark because of the last issue, dark clothing. I have had several close calls with people crossing Calhoun Street, Bee Street, Ashley Avenue and Rutledge Avenue.
This is an issue of education for students and hospital staff, and perhaps for enforcement by hospital security.
While new infrastructure needs to address safety, education and enforcement may have the biggest influence on pedestrian safety.
Fred Tetor
Erckmann Drive
Mount Pleasant