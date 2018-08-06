After reading another article in The Post and Courier about pedestrian safety, two intersections always come to mind. We recently had a fatality resulting from a driver jumping the curb. I worry that it is only a matter of time before a whole crowd of college students will be injured or killed at Calhoun and St. Philip streets as they wait for the light to change.
They are so young and apparently do not realize the inherent danger of standing on the corner between a telephone pole and traffic with one foot in the street. Drivers can be so distracted. Perhaps some type of protective barrier could be placed there for them.
Also, the intersection at King and Calhoun streets is one of the busiest in town. Pedestrian, as well as vehicular, traffic is extremely heavy there and it comes from all four directions almost simultaneously. It can be very difficult to safely make a turn. Can’t an advanced green turn signal be erected there? It would not only help to ensure pedestrian safety but would improve the flow of traffic.
Donna Hethington
Quay Circle
Charleston