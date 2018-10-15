After a two-week trip to Manitoba, Canada, I noticed there are many things that we take for granted that the Canadians, through their liberal government, are forced to pay so much more for.
In American dollars, gasoline is $5.18 a gallon; tires are 40 percent more; a bottle of spirits is double; cigarettes are $15-$20 a pack. Produce and groceries are anywhere from 30 percent to 50 percent more. This is all taxes. Yes, health care is free, if you are willing to wait months to see anyone above a nurse at a clinic.
I sense that the letter writer (“Economic signs,” Oct. 12) would be better served living in a socialist country, along with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In fact, I’ll help them move.
