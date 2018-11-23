The Post and Courier investigative team is to be congratulated for its excellent piece on the sad state of education in South Carolina, “Minimally Adequate.” This follows the journalistic excellence of the Pulitzer Prize-winning series on domestic violence, “Till Death do us Part.”
It’s too bad the editorial staff didn’t support the conclusions of this fine work, instead endorsing for re-election the same old crowd that got us here and have no intention of trying to fix the problems.
Gov. Henry McMaster and most of the Republican legislators pay lip service to education. The governor doesn’t even have it on his radar. His priority is to cut taxes, the only thing Republicans know how to do. Job creation is the supposed justification. But it has been proven over and over that it doesn’t work.
And it’s not just substandard education. South Carolina is near the bottom in health care, infant mortality, spousal and child abuse, crime, life expectancy and poverty. It’s all part of a package. The politicians are not indifferent but hostile to the plight of the disadvantaged, especially black and brown people as well as low-income whites.
Opposition to Medicaid expansion, Planned Parenthood, court orders to bring education up to minimally adequate and gun safety laws is politically inspired, and collateral damage to people is secondary to pandering to loud right-wing voters and their moneyed PACs.
So while McMaster and legislators brag about how great South Carolina is, they ignore business communities large and small that can’t find educated people to fill jobs.
The voters who returned this bunch to Columbia are victims because these quality-of-life factors drag the state down. And the truths described in The Post and Courier are ignored as “fake news” by head-in-the-sand conservatives.
Michael Griffith
Harbor Creek Place
Charleston