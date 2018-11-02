I read yet another letter to the editor about the Medal of Honor Museum planned for Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.
First of all, this is not simply a Mount Pleasant issue, just as the Yorktown is not just a Mount Pleasant attraction. This is an issue that should concern every South Carolinian.
As a veteran, what irritates me most is using Medal of Honor recipients as a rallying cry for erecting this pay-for-view museum.
The MOH is not given for being on time. It is awarded for the highest battlefield bravery, and not all recipients are alive when they are honored for their bravery.
There is a MOH exhibit on the Yorktown, a place that anyone can visit while touring the carrier.
The obvious impetus for this museum is money, pure and simple. That impetus cheapens the appeal and makes it just another tourist attraction. That is a disservice to every living veteran and especially the living MOH recipients.
Enough of this folly.
Nicolas C. Lempesis
E. Ashley Avenue
Folly Beach