Recent complaints about the impersonal check-in process for cancer patients at Hollings Cancer Center prompted this letter.
With a rising global cancer epidemic, it’s time to rethink cancer care.
The number of cancer patients our local health care professionals (medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, nurses, genetic counselors, social workers, office staff) see in one day is incredible.
I know. I helped care for my father while he was being treated for lung cancer here in 2000 and for my mother-in-law going through breast cancer treatment here in 2014.
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent chemotherapy, immunotherapy, a double mastectomy, a drug trial and breast reconstruction.
I’ve sat in the crowded waiting rooms and infusion centers both as a caregiver and as a patient, and believe no one understands the fear and uncertainty cancer patients and their families go through better than those who have been through it themselves. So it’s up to us (cancer survivors and caregivers) to be the change we want to see in our cancer centers.
Please go to CanCare.org to register for one of Charleston CanCare’s volunteer training sessions. The more volunteers we train, the more in-person contact and emotional support we can provide in our communities and cancer centers.
Those who have been recently diagnosed, or have a loved one who has been diagnosed, can go to CanCare.org, or call (713) 461-0028 to request a support volunteer who has faced the same type of cancer. A volunteer will contact you per your preference: phone, text or email.
Thank you to all our health care providers for all that you do. Our trained CanCare volunteers look forward to serving you, your patients and their loved ones.
Lynn Joye
Founder of CanCare
of South Carolina
W. Shipyard Road
Mount Pleasant