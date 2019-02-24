Pat Caddell was a political genius, a professor, an analyst and a man of considerable national impact. But he will be known by the cable networks as a pollster who nearly always got it right.
By happenstance, I had the pleasure of knowing Pat for a dozen years. We became friends and met often for lunch when his schedule allowed.
I once interviewed him for my second book, “Sunsets Over Charleston” (2012). Among his myriad and colorful insights, there are several comments he made that merit review as we mourn his sudden passing.
During one exchange, he told me that he “left the party of the corrupt only to be shunned by the party of the inept.” We both smiled. My follow-up question was to determine his current affiliation and allegiance.
“When I explain my stake in this period of our history and, most importantly, the predictable results, I pull out this picture,” he said, and showed a cellphone photo of his three grandchildren. “That’s Olivia, Patrick Travis and Janie Kate.
“One day, if God allows me the time, they will become young adults and ask me, ‘DaDa, how could you let this happen?’ They are the reason I want to make sure that I do everything I can to educate the real stewards of this country: its citizens.”
His allegiance proved to be singular, to America.
Pat placed the best interests of our country before all else. He will be deeply missed as a good friend, and as a man who, in a much larger sense than polling data, got it right.
Thomas McQueeney
