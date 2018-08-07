I’m an avid cyclist and ride almost daily. I am absolutely disgusted with the amount of litter that I see regularly flying out of boats and uncovered contractor pickups and trailers, whether on the Ben Sawyer Causeway or the Ravenel Bridge.
We live on the marsh and I regularly observe this trash coming out of these vehicles. I also realize that we live in a constantly windy environment.
I often pick up trash on the roadside and from the water while kayaking and there are also groups that clean up along marshes by roads.
Why can’t something be done to police this? I am sure many of the offenders are not even from our area, so they do not care.
I thought South Carolina had a law that pickups had to be covered.
Doug Plank
Ben Sawyer Boulevard
Mount Pleasant