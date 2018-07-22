Charleston was one of the first cities to pass a preservation ordinance on historic homes and now we are faced with trying to preserve what is buried underneath.
Several years ago a man purchased the topsoil from the site of Buist Academy on the corner of Anson and Calhoun streets that was undergoing renovation. He brought in a bulldozer and a dump truck and hauled the dirt away to an off-site location, where he went through it with a metal detector.
I was told he found about 20 slave tags worth several thousand dollars. These would have been a nice addition to the new African-American Museum being built on the Gadsden Wharf site.
We need to pass this archaeology ordinance before City Council to preserve any other historical artifacts for future generations to see or they, too, will be lost.
Keith Purdy
Provincial Circle
Mount Pleasant