Some people who run for the Legislature are doing it to establish broad name recognition so that they can enhance their career and make money later. Some people push the envelope, as seen by the current Statehouse probe.
Most of the accused have plea bargained and been given slap-on-the-wrist sentences. All have agreed to cooperate with Solicitor David Pascoe in his investigations. Now that the little fish are mostly out of the way, when do the indictments of the big shots start? Before the election, I hope.
Terry Tsurutis
Bull Street
Charleston