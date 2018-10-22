Back in the day, Democrats were trusted to promote economic prosperity, national security and public safety. Now with far-left progressives and Marxists taking over leadership and ideology, the party’s priorities have changed.
It is heavily invested in increasing dependency on big government, cultural transformation and general disorder.
The Democratic agenda favors establishing a welfare state with open borders. Clearly stated is the desire for Medicare for all and free college tuition. These benefits would be available to illegal immigrants. Some would like to create a guaranteed income for all. Common sense leads one to conclude these policies would be destructive to the U.S. economy.
There are glaring examples of failure in the progressive agenda, especially in places where Democrats rule.
California is a gradually deteriorating sanctuary state. The beautiful city of San Francisco now has streets littered with homeless people, dirty needles, feces and trash. This is what Obama’s “fundamental transformation of America” looks like.
Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit and St. Louis are cities that have been plagued by poverty, crime and poor education for many decades. They are also cities that have suffered from one-party Democratic rule for many decades. Liberal policies rarely create solutions.
The Democratic Party has adopted tactics of far-left radicals. The Democrat/Alinsky playbook has been apparent for a few decades, and the repertoire is being expanded.
The cornerstone is the personal destruction of opponents. The big weapon is the frequent use of insults such as “racist” or “sexist” and now “Nazi” or “white supremacist.”
It is clear that mob intimidation is acceptable, actually encouraged by a few congressional leaders.
Looking forward, our country needs a Democratic Party that represents and prioritizes American interests and values. Not the party it has become, a party that seeks power and control “by any means necessary.”
John Slosar
Pierce Street
Charleston