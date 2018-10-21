I am a retired nurse and I have my opinion about who to vote for. I voted for Katie Arrington in the primary and was glad she defeated Mark Sanford.
I watched the Arrington-Joe Cunningham debate with an open mind, but found Mr. Cunningham to be very condescending and did not like what he spoke of.
I honestly think a vote for him is a vote to encourage Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and other liberal Democrats.
I notice in his ads he fails to mention he is a Democrat. A lot of people get on TV and promote him and, sadly, I think they will regret a vote for him.
I am concerned about my health care benefits — Medicare, Social Security — and I believe Ms. Arrington will be an excellent person to represent us.
I will be voting for Katie in November. She is a real survivor. It seems as though she has worked hard all of her life and I respect her. I like a leader like this — a real survivor.
Jeri Burch
Wescott Boulevard
Summerville