One of retirement’s greatest pleasures (for me at least) is a hot cup of coffee and The Post and Courier. I glance at the national stuff, I read as much as I can about Clemson football and then I read, with lots of interest, the Opinion section.
Oct. 14 was no different until I came to Brian Hicks’ Sunday column. If you didn’t read it, the headline writer summed it up: “Why is Arrington campaigning like she’s already lost?” As I read this “hit piece,” all I could think of was: I hope this has a political disclaimer at the end.
I don’t know Mr. Hicks’ politics, but if Katie Arrington loses this race, I hope her opponent, Joe Cunningham, has enough political savvy to give Mr. Hicks a big old hug.
I’m not taking anything away from her opponent. He’s a good-looking guy, he seems to be a hard worker, he’s got great commercials and the support he’s gotten from local mayors is a huge boost.
However, he’s still a Democrat (I think), and he will have no choice but to caucus with Democrats. And if they take the House of Representatives, our congressman will have no choice but to vote with the majority.
For me and lots of other folks, we like the direction our country is headed, but that will change if the 1st District elects a Democrat.
Having said that, isn’t it great to live in a country where we can pretty much say what we want without fear of bodily harm, where we can vote for change or just go fishing? May God continue to bless America.
Charlie Lybrand
Cloudmont Drive
Hollywood