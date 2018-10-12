So often I’m frustrated by the level of partisan politics in Washington, D.C., the Statehouse in Columbia, and even right here in Charleston. It’s liberals vs. conservatives, Republicans against Democrats, Trump vs. Obama.
Recently, I’ve been moved by three local political races that appear to have risen above “us vs. them.” In the 1st Congressional District race, Republican Katie Arrington is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham to replace Mark Sanford.
Arrington defeated Sanford in the Republican primary after an endorsement from President Trump. However, Cunningham is now airing a television ad with local Republican mayors saying they’re “standing with Joe” and giving him their support.
Local African American businessman Jerome Heyward and other colleagues held a news conference to announce their support for Arrington.
And topping it all, first-time Charleston County Council candidate Republican Joe Boykin is running against incumbent Democrat Anna Johnson for the District 8 seat. Johnson has held that seat for eight years.
This race is fascinating because Boykin has been endorsed by Abe Jenkins, former political director of the South Carolina Democratic Party, now his campaign manager.
Win, lose or draw these three races possibly represent a new wave in political astuteness for Charlestonians. An amazing change is taking place in Lowcountry politics.
Ethel Brown
Roseville Road
Wadmalaw Island