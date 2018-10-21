The letter writer accusing congressional candidate Joe Cunningham of “being a Democrat” reflects the partisanship run amok throughout our country. The writer asserts that “Cunningham would have us believe he is for South Carolina.”
Who is he for, Texas?
How sad that the letter suggests that any registered Democrat is not “for South Carolina” and their “values do not match with South Carolina.”
The letter doesn’t mention a single issue or value that backs up the extreme accusation made. Simply the fact that Mr. Cunningham is a Democrat, according to the writer, makes him unfit for office. As Abe Lincoln wisely said: “A house divided cannot stand.”
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark Road
Summerville