An Aug. 17 article in The Post and Courier proclaims the need to “solve Charleston’s parking puzzle.” The article offers many tips and some good information but leaves out a piece of the puzzle: parking signs that, in some cases, require a doctorate in English and an advanced degree in spatial appreciation.
Signs are everywhere with arrows pointing left and right that seem to contradict other signs pointing left or right or some form of lettered explanation that only complicates the meanings of all the signs. At least the arrows aren’t pointing up or down.
The article, however, did mention my favorite abuses. I guess I cannot blame the city as much as the state for issuing ridiculous commercial license plates to cars that accommodate a few people and take parking spaces from FedEx or UPS trucks.
I do understand that there is a 30-minute limit on any “truck” parking in these allotted spaces, but city parking enforcers do not issue as many tickets as they could.
I’ll give you a solution, particularly for obvious abuses on King Street: mandatory presence in court to see the judge to “explain” before paying your ticket. That kind of “inconvenience” is well-deserved.
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant