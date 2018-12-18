Our small, humble, historic church on Hasell Street has survived fires and earthquakes. But we at St. Mary’s Catholic Church are having a terrible time surviving a lack of parking in the area. Our buildings (we have a church, a church hall and a rectory) are the only ones on the block that are not a part of the Charleston Place hotel complex.
When Charleston Place was being built, we were granted space in the parking garage in consideration of having its loading docks next to our sanctuary. We showed our church bulletins on Sundays and had a stamp to use on the parking lot tickets for meetings or gatherings that took place during the week.
We’re still allowed a small window of free parking on Sundays, but that’s it. We no longer have a validation stamp for choir practice or other meetings.
On many a day, we hear trucks backing up or banging about. We put up with the messy, smelly trash cans from Sticky Fingers that are left out every Saturday night and we walk around every Sunday.
We are not a big parish and don’t meet often during the week. When we recently needed street parking to park to decorate the church for Christmas, we were told we could rent the metered spaces for $40 a day, plus fees.
We should be granted some consideration from our hotel neighbor and the city and be able to have our parking stamp back.
Dolly Lipman
Vale Road
Charleston