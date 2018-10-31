Recent parking meter changes make life difficult for people attending cultural events downtown. When going to the symphony, I have always parked on the street, as did many of the musicians.
On Oct. 27 I was amazed to find all the metered spaces on nearby Vernon and East Bay streets empty. I took a choice spot and then proceeded to feed quarters into the meter by flashlight.
The problem was the two-hour limit on the meter, not long enough to avoid a $14 ticket. So during intermission, I raced back and put in another handful of quarters. Standing on a deserted street with a handful of coins and a flashlight, I did not feel very safe.
I wonder what will happen at the next Masterworks concert when the orchestra will be joined by the CSO Chorus, the College of Charleston Concert Choir and the Charleston Southern University Concert Singers?
The Gaillard parking garage cannot accommodate everyone. Should people just resign themselves to getting slapped with a parking ticket for helping bring a high level of music to our city? This is a shame and needs to be corrected.
Carol Jules
Wexford Sound Drive
Charleston