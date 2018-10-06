U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford is a well-meaning guy. But his idea to build Central Park on the Wando (according to draft plans) appears to be his “last hoorah” while still in office.
According to the Central Park (New York) Conservancy, it costs north of $58 million a year to care for and maintain Central Park. They even have a dedicated police precinct to keep a handle on crime, monitor gigantic concerts and roust vagrants.
Over the past few years, Central Park Conservancy spent north of $60 million on capital improvements. The entire Charleston city parks budget is about $18 million.
The cost of developing the spoils area envisioned for a park, with road access, utilities infrastructure, soil remediation, etc., would be prohibitive by local standards. Property tax bills would look like offers on homes, not to mention the cost of buying the land from the State Ports Authority.
The congressman’s priorities don’t match up with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg’s.
With the kind of money Mr. Sanford is talking about, maybe he could “hoo-ha” at least some federal funding to help the area with flood control?
Crab Bank? It might just disappear in the next hurricane. How can you mitigate flooding there and not lose it to the rising sea?
The congressman’s swan song might be better appreciated if he would reorient his good intentions.
K.L. Schaub
Pierce Street
Charleston