Charleston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16 included 98 groups that represented not only the Irish lineage of our community but groups from our wonderful Navy. By some estimates, more than 20,000 spectators, young and old, lined King Street from Radcliffe to Broad streets. By the number of smiles I saw, almost all really enjoyed the spectacle.
Yet, no coverage of this well-attended event was found in the print editions of The Post and Courier, nor in the local TV media, after it was over. Instead, in Monday’s print paper (page B5), a full article with a photo was printed about Boston’s parade.
C’mon, Post and Courier, Channel 2, Channel 4 and Channel 5, you can do better than that.
Eddie Collins
Old Wannus Drive
Mount Pleasant