Everyone in the Lowcountry loves the palmetto tree, but few realize that our state tree provides a bounty of food for our bees. Come June, if you stand under a flowering palmetto tree and stop to observe it, you will see clusters of tiny white blossoms among the green fronds. Look more closely at the stalks of flowers, and you may spy a cloud of busy honey bees.
Sadly these days, fewer people have the opportunity to witness such a fascinating sight; most people don’t even know that the palmetto tree has flowers. This is because many landscapers, gardeners and even the city of Charleston’s work crews slice off the inflorescence (flowering stalk) before fragrant blooms can open their petals for the bees.
Tossing out the stalk before it flowers is like taking a scrumptious all-you-can-eat buffet and pitching it into the garbage before anyone can dig in.
As a hobbyist beekeeper, I am writing to ask gardeners and property owners to leave these spike-like stalks on palmetto trees — or at least delay pruning the inflorescence until the blooms turn to seed.
Trimming is done to make palmetto trees look manicured and to avoid the messy black berries that ripen in the early fall.
Yet there is plenty of time to snip and clip after the flowers fade and before the berries ripen. (But consider leaving the berries if you are a bird lover: around September, robins will flock to palmetto treetops by the hundreds to feast.)
What a wasted resource. Just think of the thousands of palmettos growing along our roads, at strip malls and car dealerships, restaurants and apartment villages, and countless other spaces where wild habitats have been paved and developed.
Bees and other insects need this tree’s nutrition during the hot summer, after the bursts of azaleas, red buds, dogwoods and other spring flowers have faded.
Honey bees and other native bees rely on nature for food; unlike us, they can’t fly off to the grocery store or buzz to a restaurant for lunch. For their own health, bees must feed from a variety of trees, shrubs and plants.
Working as a colony, honey bees forage to collect pollen (a protein source) and nectar (a sugar source) in order to eat, rear their brood, build wax combs and produce honey. This honey is the key to their winter survival.
Today, many of us ask how we can help bees survive in the face of disease, pests, pesticides, colony collapse and loss of habitat. Here is a simple but meaningful action: Let your palmetto trees be as Mother Nature intended. Let them bloom.
Pringle Franklin
