The unfolding events, the accusations and the secrets that have been revealed in regard to sexual abuse, misconduct and harassment are compelling. This speaks to a very disturbing reality.
Hundreds, thousands if not more, are revealing that, yes, there are things that are hidden, unspoken. And the time has come to not only reveal these horrors but to seek justice and heal.
The public’s eyes were first opened in regard to Roman Catholic clergy abuse. This was a major story in the Northeast. As a former resident, it hit me at my core because I had served the church for many years and in different capacities working with youths. I also worked as a teacher and a youth counselor here and overseas, and as a youth worker for the New Jersey Division of Youth and Family Services.
The thought that anyone would harm someone in their care — especially the young and innocent, those who trusted you, who looked up to you — was unthinkable to me. No, more than unthinkable, it was an undeniable and horrible cruelty.
Yet amid these crises, whether among the Catholic clergy, the entertainment industry or elsewhere, what is also disturbing is a public response that is many times filled with suspicion, cynicism, criticism, judgment and a lack of empathy.
The chorus of “Why did they wait so long to tell their story,” “They must have ulterior motives” or “They asked for it” is at worst an attempt to deflect and stifle investigations by saying that everyone has skeletons in their closets. It is exhausting and unnecessary.
Imagine for a moment being in another’s shoes. It’s not an easy task given the enormity of these tragedies. Imagine the innocence of a child being shattered. Imagine the fear, guilt and shame that would come from being abused by someone powerful and important in your eyes.
Now imagine how one might do everything in his or her power to hide, conceal, even deny or rationalize such a trauma. In short, to make sense of the nonsensical, the unbelievable and incomprehensible.
Now imagine an adult in the same situation being abused by someone in power, a stranger or someone you know and trust and knowing full well that revealing the truth may not only bring criticism, ridicule and public humiliation.
It doesn’t matter how long it takes someone to reveal their truth. It is, in the end, their truth in their time whether it is reported immediately, in a week, a year, a decades or in their last breath.
Ideally, we would like to have a society where everyone feels safe and supported enough where they have no hesitation in reporting abuse. Of course, this is the ideal. But, given that life is much more complex than it appears on the surface, we must offer support and as much justice that can be served at whatever point someone chooses to reveal his or her story.
We must always stand for justice, and that means for all parties involved. We should never blindly rage against others without warrant. And immediately taking a posture of guilt or innocence without due process of law serves no one. At the same time, everyone’s voice must be heard.
Instead of distancing ourselves from these horrors, these pains, this enormous suffering, with judgment, let us consider creating space for those who have been victimized and to work as a community toward both healing and justice.
We are not uncovering deep wounds only regionally or nationally, but globally.
The time is now to work to help heal those who have been wronged and to create a culture where sexual abuse is not tolerated or considered in any way normal or permissible.
Jackie Morfesis
Gilmore Road
Charleston