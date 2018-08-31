As a proud owner of three canines, I object to the use of the word “dog” as a derogatory description. Ever since President Trump used the term to describe one of his highest ranking ex-aides, other Republicans such as Gov. Henry McMaster think it’s quite fashionable.
To say that Democrats ”... are a lot like dogs” is asinine and divisive. He further states: “ ... in a pack, they’re dangerous.” A pack of dogs? Does he mean wolves? Is this a “dog whistle”?
Thanks to our eloquent governor, Democrats may now refer to the Republican Party as a “pack of wolves.”
Do as you like, just don’t call my dogs Republicans. Or McMasters.
They may become dangerous.
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark Lane
Summerville