What is there after ALL CAPS? Double or triple exclamation marks?!!!
This question came to me as I listened to a newscast and was thinking about the language used in public discourse (if one could give it such a distinguished moniker).
Adjectives in use today point to the worst or the best, the huge or the infinitesimally tiny. Pay close attention to reporting and see if you notice this trend.
It’s likely that this language colors the perception of the stories we hear and read. There is real pain in the world, real conflict and complex problems. Yet do we actually impede getting to a solution when every story, comment and issue is couched in dramatic terms? Does exaggerated rhetoric actually shut down conversation rather than invite thoughtful discourse? And is ALL CAPS the most effective strategy for making one’s point?
What I’m really wondering is if conversation is even possible when language — not to mention ideologies — has become so extreme and pushed us to the edge of a fragile precipice. Where does the conversation go from here?
Ellen Creed Branham
Scottland Drive
Mount Pleasant