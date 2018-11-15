I am a volunteer football coach at Burke and this is my third year assisting head coach Anthony Sterling. In the two years prior to this year, we won exactly one game while working to improve the program through discipline and hard work.
This year, we won five games, finished third in our 7AA conference, sent a player to the North-South All Star game and were awarded a playoff berth on Nov. 9 against Calhoun County.
We fought hard, never giving up against a much bigger and experienced team. We did not win and completed our regular season with a lot of pride, looking forward to an even better year in 2019. Coach Sterling deserves coach of the year honors.
What a shock it was to look in the Saturday morning Post and Courier and find nearly every playoff game covered except ours. This is not the first time this has happened.
Burke High School is the only high school on the Charleston peninsula and deserves more respect, support and recognition. Our players, who worked very hard this year, deserved at least to have their playoff game mentioned by your sports staff.
John Nance
Chadwick Drive
Charleston