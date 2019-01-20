An 800-acre plantation known as Gippy lies just east of Moncks Corner on the Cooper River. John Sims White built the current plantation house circa 1852. Today, Berkeley County residents and visitors can still appreciate the 330 acres of old rice fields that dot the curving shoreline of the Cooper River.
But there is trouble in River City.
It has been reported that the developer D.R. Horton wants Moncks Corner to annex Gippy Plantation, which would likely lead to denser development than would be allowed by Berkeley County.
Berkeley County is promoting itself as a nature destination and as vacation spot. Those goals will not be achieved if I-26 is a parking lot, if legacy oak trees are removed and shorelines are destroyed at Gippy Plantation, allowing storm runoff, erosion and the siltation of the Cooper River.
We need low-density development at Gippy Plantation with upscale single-family homes that befit such a location. They would greatly reduce the impacts on the river mentioned above.
But for now, citizens should not allow Gippy Plantation to be annexed by Moncks Corner.
Fereol de Gastyne
Wisteria Court
Summerville