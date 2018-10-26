The Oct. 20 editorial on parking on the peninsula brought up a mixed bag of suggestions. Some were certainly correct and a few were clunkers.
You were right that clearing away historical aspects only to replace them with parking garages is offensive to the core. Yet that is exactly what we are allowing when some “too tall” hotel comes calling. But the powers that be remain silent and some are even jubilant. The parking garage wins on a “need” basis. But there is very little formal objection to hotels, but not parking garages, from the Market to well past Calhoun Street.
While bus rapid transit between downtown and Summerville is a sure winner, and expanded bus service makes a lot of sense, I am suspect of some of the survey results. The wording of the questions could taint answers and, unfortunately, we were not given them. But I will bet you your printing presses that you will not see in our lifetime 20 percent of West Ashley and James Island residents walking to work. Nor the even more inflated 30 percent of bikers.
I do not consider either of those options viable when planning for future transportation, although they certainly qualify as quality-of-life issues. It is important to be realistic when planning serious and expensive improvements. We should not be deceived by historically unreliable polls.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island