We would like to express our gratitude to a service ministry in Summerville that has found it necessary to close.
The Medical Outreach Clinic of Summerville has been housed in Ambler Hall at St. Paul’s Summerville since 1988. For 30 years the clinic provided basic medical services to low-income individuals with no health insurance, including diabetic patients, chronic illness patients and sick visits. They also had a psychologist for a few patients.
The clinic was staffed by a part-time director and an all-volunteer staff of physicians, pharmacists, nurses and administrative people. They were open each Thursday from 4 p.m. until the last patient was seen. A light meal was served by volunteers from St. Paul’s, and canned goods and packaged foods were offered by HELP of Summerville for the patients to take home.
This valuable long-running service, which began as a church ministry that transitioned into an independent organization with a 501(c)3 status in 2010, has served thousands in our community over the years. In 2013 alone, the clinic served more than 350 people, with more than 800 total patient visits. About $240,000 in services was provided.
There is no way we can properly thank the many volunteers, Marty Thomas, the executive director, and countless others who have blessed Summerville in one way or another through the Medical Outreach Clinic of Summerville Inc.
This ministry will be missed by our community and, hopefully at some point in the future, financial funding and adequate volunteers will be available to us again for “the least of these.”
Cheryl Cargill
Senior Warden for the vestry
of St. Paul’s Summerville
Dan Miler Lane
Summerville