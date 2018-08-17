Brian Hicks says the decision to strike down Charleston’s tour guide licensing law was not about free speech because “Ye Olde Founders … were protecting the rights of the people to have a political voice … for a free and independent press.”
But the First Amendment says: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”
Political speech and press “speech” are not the only forms of speech protected. Freedom of speech is a precious right of every American, whether political or published by the press.
Since Mr. Hicks thinks it is dangerous that standards are being skirted and America is being dumbed down, and that history suffers when governments do not test historical knowledge, may I suggest a modest proposal.
Since Mr. Hicks works for a business licensed by the city, and since he receives a paycheck from The Post and Courier, and therefore derives a profit from his work; and since he regularly opines on city, county, state and national issues, each of these governmental entities should require Mr. Hicks to pass a knowledge test before any more of his speech is printed. After all, Mr. Hicks is concerned that striking down the tour guide law is “eroding government.”
Tour guides have free speech rights, despite what Mr. Hicks thinks.
Just as my “modest proposal” is outlandish, so is Mr. Hicks’ support of tour guide tests.
Tourists are intelligent enough to select tour guides who advertise as having passed the city’s test. It’s a win-win-win for freedom of speech, freedom from government compulsion and freedom of the knowledge market. What’s not to like?
Ed Shafer
South Moss Oak Lane
Charleston