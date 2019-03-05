I have lived off and on in the Charleston area since the 1970’s and never thought of James Island as being an outcast of the region. But I’m wrong. Why? Folly Road and Maybank Highway are a danger to pedestrians and bicyclists of the island. Yearly, people get struck and killed walking, riding a bike or trying to cross these two roads.
Both of these roads need to be more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. Why are there no sidewalks on these roads? Similar roads in the area (i.e. Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant) have sidewalks on both sides of the road. Yet, there are large stretches of these roads without even a sidewalk on one side of the road. This is not right or safe for the residents of James Island.
I’ve heard the excuses – too many governments to deal with it – city of Charleston, city of James Island, county of Charleston, etc. Also we don’t have the money to do it. If we have tens of millions of dollars to buy the old Navy hospital and tear it down – you would think we had enough money to put in some sidewalks on James Island.
Enough is enough – get your acts together and make these roads safer. How many more must die before something is done?
David Matthews
Harborsun Drive
Charleston