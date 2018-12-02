Have you ever stopped to think how many “choices” we Americans have? It starts in the morning with what do I wear, or do I get in the shower now or later, or do I just skip it altogether. If you’ve retired, the third choice gets easier and easier.
Then there’s breakfast. Is it one of the many cereal choices we have? Do I want to fix bacon and eggs with toast and coffee? Or, do I go to one of Charleston’s famous eateries? The choices are almost unlimited.
Lunch is even more difficult. There are even more choices, limited only by your money and imagination.
Think about it. That’s just one day out of 365, and all we’ve talked about is food. What about music choices, movie choices, baseball, football, basketball, tennis or hockey? We have choices about friends, grocery stores, clothing stores, the cars or trucks we drive. I believe there are more choices in cars than choices in ice cream.
And in this great country of ours, the Founding Fathers made religion our choice.
I want to remind everyone that we live in the greatest country in the world. And while it wasn’t always that way for some, I hope and pray those days are long gone and every choice I’ve mentioned is there for everyone.
With Christmas and New Year’s around the corner, it’s my hope that we give thanks to the men and women who came before us, the men and women in the military, the police and firefighters and the millions who over the past 300 years gave their lives so those of us who are here now have these great choices.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t end this by thanking God because without his divine intervention and his son Jesus, there is no telling where we Americans might be.
Charlie Lybrand
Cloudmont Drive
Hollywood