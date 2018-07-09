Fifty years ago I kissed my new bride so-long, got on a civilian airplane and headed to the Republic of South Vietnam. I was one of the lucky ones, and a year later, I boarded another civilian airliner in Saigon and headed back home to Charleston. Here in the South, I was never insulted for my military service like so many other Vietnam veterans were.
Fast forward 50 years. We Americans have become so polarized that it makes Vietnam protests almost childlike. There are people who loathe this president and will do anything to see him fail or be impeached.
The leadership at the Department of Justice and the FBI appear to have made every effort to get rid of him, and now certain members of Congress are calling for civil disobedience against our government and its employees.
And on top of it all, we have a real crisis at our southern border. Some want no borders, no rules, free food, free education and free housing. Each of those ideas is in direct conflict with the blood, sweat and tears our forefathers shed and died for to make this country great.
We Americans have a heritage like no other country in the world. We have fought not only to keep America free but for countless countries all over the world to fight tyranny, dictators and communism.
Now a socialist and anti-border-enforcement candidate is running for Congress, and Democratic leaders are openly supporting those ideas.
I have to ask: Have we Americans become so complacent and lazy that we are willing to stand by and watch our country be destroyed? I hope not.
Charlie Lybrand
Cloudmont Drive
Hollywood