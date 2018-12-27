Fifty years ago, almost to the day, while orbiting the moon, the astronauts of Apollo 8, Frank Borman, William A. Anders and James A. Lovell Jr., sent us a Christmas Eve photo they had taken of our shining, beautiful blue planet floating in space surrounding it and rising over a lunar mountain.
The “Earthrise” image reached us while Cmdr. Borman recited the first verse of Genesis about the creation of the universe. You would have thought the inhabitants of this planet were loving people who cared about each other and cared about preserving this beautiful planet that God created for human beings.
What we have instead is a planet ravaged by wars, terrorism, the migration of people from poor, corrupt and dangerous countries, political upheaval and genocide. As if this wasn’t enough, there is climate warming. Though denied by our government, it is a scientific reality.
True, our planet has had cyclical climate changes, but we have been exacerbating it with our carbon hunger and rapid industrialization. Hundreds of animal species are disappearing and our own survival is at risk. Antarctica and the North Pole are melting at a pace much faster than predicted by scientists, and floods are threatening coastal cities, which will soon become unlivable.
The world population, now approaching 8 billion, is projected to reach 11 billion by 2100. This, too, is a root cause for uneasiness in the world and our country.
Rather than being insular and caring solely about ourselves, isn’t it in our vested interest to care for other countries and the well-being of other peoples?
While dreaming of a world government to regulate and control the ills of our threatened planet, shouldn’t the United Nations endeavor to play such a role? Instead, it has become a forum of angry delegates shouting at each other.
Isaac Cohen
Saturday Road
Mount Pleasant