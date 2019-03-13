In a recent letter, a writer complained about food critic Hanna Raskin, called for “objective criticism” and asked: “How is it that we only receive the perspective and influence of one critic? What are [her] qualifications? Don’t we deserve other voices?”
“Objective criticism” is an oxymoron. Criticism is opinion. It is subjective. There is no objective standard to judge it, and anyone can give it. On Yelp there are 1,567 reviews of Hall’s Chophouse, for example.
Other voices? We have them — so many voices it is louder than a crowded happy-hour bar with a chicken wings special. There’s this paper, the City Paper and Charleston magazine in print and a gaggle of online reviews: Eater Charleston, Yelp, Trip Advisor, Google, etc.
Her qualifications? She has probably eaten in more restaurants than anyone else in Charleston; she is a scholar of food, cooking and restaurants; she is a gifted writer; and she has published a book about how to write restaurant reviews. In 2017 she won a James Beard Award, and in 2018 she was a finalist in two categories. Her peers have placed her at the pinnacle of the profession.
Bashing Hanna Raskin is a loosely organized Charleston sport among a vocal clique. Some disagree with her opinions. Others object to her tone. One wrote “she is a meanie. #snarkie.”
Is this a bad thing? A critic should give her opinion in her tone, and there are boundless alternatives for those who prefer other voices.
Bruce Fitzgerald
Colonial Street
Charleston