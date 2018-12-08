In the Dec. 6 Post and Courier, Joe Cunningham editorialized his views on energy exploration once again, and it is clear that this Bluegrass State transplant has mastered the classic art of deception à la Democratic “talking point” policy propaganda. Mr. Cunningham’s father, a Kentucky Supreme Court Judge, might wince a bit at the stretch marks on his son’s “drilling” argument.
Congressman-elect Cunningham spouts off as if the ocean was the spray and foam that actually hits the beach, an ocean that begins and ends within a narrow stretch. However, once offshore from Charleston at a distance of 50-plus miles, it’s fairly obvious that the entire Atlantic Ocean is “off the coast of South Carolina.” That’s where any potential exploration and drilling would take place, and from where jobs and taxable revenue would gush.
That revenue would roll into Charleston like a full-moon tide in September, and even Mr. Cunningham wouldn’t be able to see an oil rig off Charleston no matter “how high he sits.” Ever caught a 40-pound yellowfin tuna off a Louisiana oil rig? Tourists and locals would pay good money to other people’s businesses to do that.
I dare say that there’s a fair amount of money changing hands in coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas at this very moment as a result of the tremendous fishing and wage earning around the rigs.
