Be careful what you wish for. Despite Sen. Tim Scott’s good intentions of promoting investment in poorer neighborhoods through his Opportunity Zone program, Charleston is already proving the naysayers right. The concerns about Opportunity Zone tax breaks, that smart money would realize unfair tax breaks on large projects and siphon investment away from disadvantaged neighborhoods, have already come to pass.
How did that happen so fast? And in Charleston, right next door to Sen. Scott’s hometown? It happened because some geniuses decided that Census Tract 7, with a small population dominated by “poor” jobless College of Charleston students, had such a low level of household income that it deserved “the No. 2 priority on the city of Charleston’s list of 10 potential zones.
Private investment capital will always be attracted to areas where investment returns are the highest, not as Sen. Scott had hoped in areas where the need is the greatest. I hardly think there is a crying need for “luxury student housing.”
David Slade warned us for years about the Naval Hospital fiasco in North Charleston, and no one listened. Hopefully someone is listening now.
