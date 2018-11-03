As a person in recovery from the disease of substance use, and a student in the University of South Carolina’s Master of Social Work program with an emphasis on drug and addiction studies, I feel I am qualified to address the topic of the opioid crisis as well as deaths associated with all drugs.
Total deaths from all drugs in 2016 (the most recent CDC data) were 63,632, and 66.4 percent, or 42,429, of those deaths were a result of opioids. That comes out to about 174 deaths per day nationwide.
I commend President Donald Trump for signing H.R. 6 into law after a vote of 396-14. This bill is comprehensive in that it addresses 41 separate ways to fight this national emergency, including Medicaid, Medicare and public health reforms. Hopefully, this, along with state agencies (such as the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services here in South Carolina), will have a significant impact on this massive death toll.
One of the reasons the opioid crisis is now receiving national attention is that it has begun to affect the middle and upper classes. Prior to this, it received little attention. This is sad because it has been a killer for many years.
Unfortunately, this disease (and it is a disease) remains very stigmatized. I noted this when the caption under the picture in your paper identified the woman in the picture with President Trump as an “addict.” We must modify this language in order to decrease the stigma associated with this disease. Hopefully, this will result in more people with substance-use disorders seeking treatment and eventually achieving successful recovery from this deadly disease.
Susan Kemmerlin
Northbridge Drive
Charleston