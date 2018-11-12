I am not a member of either political party. However, my political preference is right of center. I did vote for Katie Arrington for Congress.
I did feel that Mr. Cunningham campaigned on many issues that I agreed with, but I was turned off that he did not come right out and state that he was running as a Democrat. He was being dishonest in my view.
Unlike many liberals when their candidate is beaten, I am willing to give Mr. Cunningham a chance to see what he stands for and how he votes. I am not going to start or participate in any mob activity against him because he beat my preferred candidate.
I also believe if Cunningham does not support center-right positions, he will likely be a one-term representative.
Jerry Johnson
Prestwick Court
Summerville