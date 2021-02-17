Letter on resolving differences wins Golden Pen

All the talk about “unity” that accompanied the presidential transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden has turned off a lot of people on the right, who translate it as those on the left saying “go along with what we want.”

Just as “compromise,” an essential ingredient to good government, too often is incorrectly translated as “agree to my way.”

In his Jan. 24 letter, Peter Swanson, the winner of the January Golden Pen award, offers a better idea: embracing a process to resolve our differences.

Touching on the political divide that is gripping the nation, he noted that “unity” might not be the right word for what we need in American politics.

“A unified opinion of what we want and how to achieve it is as undesirable as it is unfeasible,” he wrote. “What we do need is a unity in our embrace of a process to resolve differences.”

Mr. Swanson encouraged people to have “more respect for our opponents and more respect for facts and truth.”

He lamented that truth has been twisted or ignored with political disagreements devolving into each side viewing the other as evil and destructive.

Most of all, he reminds us that a good unified process for solving disagreements “would entail willingness for both sides to compromise in the service of making overall progress.”

