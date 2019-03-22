As reported in the news media, the controversial and anti-Semitic comments by Minnesota’s freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar included an assertion that political support for Israel is driven by campaign donations from a prominent pro-Israel group.
Rep. Omar identified the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) as that group. Her apology for her anti-Semitic remarks, whether sincere or not, did not correct her uninformed assertions or insinuations regarding AIPAC — namely, that AIPAC is favored by one of our political parties and that AIPAC donates money to political candidates and elected officials. Neither is true.
Here are the facts:
• AIPAC is bipartisan.
• AIPAC is a nonprofit that doesn’t donate to candidates. Individual members may donate to candidates and congressional members.
• AIPAC engages lawmakers directly on the merits and substance of policy by providing timely, accurate information to educate members of Congress.
• AIPAC is a political affairs organization. It is not a political action committee. It does not rate, endorse or direct funds to officials or candidates. It is an American organization supported by American citizens who support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.
Let’s set the record straight.
Newton Klements
