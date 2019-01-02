The president and the petroleum industry support drilling off the Southeast coast, offering a number of reasons, such as profitable oil production, a boost in the local economy and in South Carolina jobs. A front-page article in the Dec. 28 Wall Street Journal, “Companies Give Away Shale Gas in Texas,” reveals fallacies in these reasons.
The Permian Basin is one of the richest oil fields in the United States, capable of producing 3 million barrels of oil a day. According to the WSJ article, drillers in the area are burning off or paying buyers to remove natural gas because there is more than the pipelines can handle.
Texas has significant excess production of natural gas. So, if oil companies drilled off the Southeast coast, 50 miles from Charleston, and found natural gas, they couldn’t sell it due to the excess in Texas. They’d probably burn it off, resulting in no profits and no S.C. jobs, while generating pollution and excess noise.
They’d need to build an onshore pipeline in delicate wetlands if they wanted to try to sell the natural gas. They would also need a refinery to process crude oil, again in the Lowcountry, where we already are overdeveloped and overbuilt. Moreover, with the drop in gasoline prices at the pump, it is doubtful that oil production in South Carolina would be profitable.
When you look at the environment and the ill will toward oil production in South Carolina, as well as in other Southeastern states, compared to the support and infrastructure in Texas, especially the Permian Basin, exploring or drilling here just doesn’t make sense. There’s just no profit in it, as suggested by the WSJ article.
Hank Simon, Ph.D.
