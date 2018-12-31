The president and the petroleum industry support drilling off the southeast coast, offering a number of reasons, such as profitable oil production, an increase in local economy and in South Carolina jobs. An article on the front page of the Dec. 28 Wall Street Journal, “Companies Give Away Shale Gas in Texas,” reveals fallacies in these reasons.
The Texas Permian Basin is one of the richest oil fields in the United States, capable of producing three million barrels of oil a day. According to the WSJ article, oil drillers in the Permian Basin are currently burning off or paying buyers to remove natural gas, because there is more than the pipelines can handle.
Texas has a significant excess production of natural gas. So, if the petroleum industry drilled off the southeast coast, 50 miles from Charleston, and found natural gas, they couldn’t sell it due to the excess in Texas. They’d probably burn it off, resulting in no profits and no S.C. jobs, while generating pollution and excess noise.
They’d need to build a pipeline on shore in the delicate wetlands, even if they wanted to try to sell the natural gas. They also need a refinery to process crude oil, again developed on critical Lowcountry land, where we already are overdeveloped and overbuilt. Moreover, with the current drop in gasoline prices at the pump, it is doubtful that oil production in South Carolina would be profitable.
In addition, pipeline companies want commitments before investing in new conduits. Considering public and private resistance to South Carolina oil exploration and drilling, I doubt that there are legal or ethical ways for the petroleum industry to get support and commitment for gas or oil pipelines on the state coast.
When you look at the environment and ill will in South Carolina, as well as in other Southeastern states against the petroleum industry, compared to the support and infrastructure in Texas, especially the Permian Basin, exploring or drilling here just doesn’t make sense. There’s just no profit in it, as suggested in the WSJ article.
