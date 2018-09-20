A Sept. 8 letter titled “Come clean, Katie” questions where Katie Arrington really stands on offshore drilling, as she has changed her mind several times on this issue. I, too, have noticed the wishy-washy way she answers this question every time you ask her.
The times I have heard her being interviewed she doesn’t really answer the question. I’ve heard her comment that,“we all know there is no oil off the shore of S.C.” That’s not really answering the question. The fact is, she can’t answer that question because it will jeopardize her alignment with Trump since her campaign is the “Party of Trump.”
I am fearful that Ms. Arrington will vote however Trump wants her to vote, whether that is good or bad for the S.C. coast.
I urge all 1st District voters to examine all candidates running for the House seat, and to put party politics aside.
Just because Ms. Arrington is running as the Republican candidate does not mean she truly is conservative or cares about the beauty, natural habitat and the economic benefits that our coast brings to us who live here.
We also have another candidate who does care and understands the importance of keeping our coast safe from any drilling. It is important to elect those who value our quality of life here in the Lowcountry.
Barbara E. Boylston
Yeadon Avenue
Charleston